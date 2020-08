Pubblicato il 07/08/2020 alle ore 15:31:17

U.S. Poised to Sanction Hong Kong Chief Carrie Lam for Crackdown

Other Chinese and Hong Kong officials also to be targeted



Trump has threatened action on China’s Hong Kong crackdown





Fonte - Bloomberg

