Raccomandazioni analisti - 11 gennaio

11/01/2021

Raccomandazioni analisti pubblicate oggi dagli uffici studi dei vari broker   (aggiornamenti   in  grassetto) 

 













 

 

 

Titolo Emittente Raccomandazione Variazione Target Variazione Analisi
Anima Equita Buy = 4.90 =  
Anima Kepler Cheuvreux Buy = 5.20 (5.00)  
Anima Akros Buy = 4.50 =  
Anima Mediobanca Outperform = 4.50 =  
Brunello Cucinelli Equita Hold = 25.20 =  
Brunello Cucinelli Mediobanca Neutral = 33.50 =  
Buzzi Unicem Mediobanca Neutral (Outperform)      
Cnh Industrial Akros Buy = 13.50 =  
Danieli Mediobanca Outperform (Neutral)      
Enel Jp Morgan Overweight = 9.40 (8.40)  
Enel Goldman Sachs Buy = 12.50 (10.50)  
Enel BofA Buy = 10.90 (10.80)  
Fineco Equita Buy = 14.40 =  
Fineco Kepler Cheuvreux Buy = 13.50 =  
Italgas BofA Buy = 6.80 (6.70)  
Leonardo Mediobanca Neutral (Outperform)      
Maire Tecnimont Mediobanca Underperform(Outperform)      
Moncler Mediobanca Outperform (Neutral)      
Nexi Barclays Overweight   17.70 (17.00)  
Orsero Equita Hold = 7.30 =  
Piaggio Mediobanca Outperform (Neutral)      
Piovan Mediobanca Outperform = 5.80 =  
Prysmian Mediobanca Outperform = 32.50 =  
Saipem Intesa San Paolo Hold = 2.50 (1.53)  
Snam Rete Gas Jp Morgan Neutral (Overweight) 4.90 (4.65)  
Snam Rete Gas Intesa San Paolo Add = 5.40 =  
Stm Kepler Cheuvreux Buy = 37.00 (33.00)  
Tenaris Mediobanca Neutral (Underperform) 8.00 =  
Terna BofA Buy = 7.40 (7.20)  
Tim Mediobanca Neutral (Outperform)      
Unieuro Akros Buy = 20.00 =  
Unipol Mediobanca Outperform Avvio copertura      

 

 

 

 

 

 

