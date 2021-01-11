Raccomandazioni analisti - 11 gennaio

Raccomandazioni analisti pubblicate oggi dagli uffici studi dei vari broker (aggiornamenti in grassetto)
|Titolo
|Emittente
|Raccomandazione
|Variazione
|Target
|Variazione
|Analisi
|Anima
|Equita
|Buy
|=
|4.90
|=
|Anima
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|Buy
|=
|5.20 (5.00)
|Anima
|Akros
|Buy
|=
|4.50
|=
|Anima
|Mediobanca
|Outperform
|=
|4.50
|=
|Brunello Cucinelli
|Equita
|Hold
|=
|25.20
|=
|Brunello Cucinelli
|Mediobanca
|Neutral
|=
|33.50
|=
|Buzzi Unicem
|Mediobanca
|Neutral (Outperform)
|Cnh Industrial
|Akros
|Buy
|=
|13.50
|=
|Danieli
|Mediobanca
|Outperform (Neutral)
|Enel
|Jp Morgan
|Overweight
|=
|9.40 (8.40)
|Enel
|Goldman Sachs
|Buy
|=
|12.50 (10.50)
|Enel
|BofA
|Buy
|=
|10.90 (10.80)
|Fineco
|Equita
|Buy
|=
|14.40
|=
|Fineco
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|Buy
|=
|13.50
|=
|Italgas
|BofA
|Buy
|=
|6.80 (6.70)
|Leonardo
|Mediobanca
|Neutral (Outperform)
|Maire Tecnimont
|Mediobanca
|Underperform(Outperform)
|Moncler
|Mediobanca
|Outperform (Neutral)
|Nexi
|Barclays
|Overweight
|17.70 (17.00)
|Orsero
|Equita
|Hold
|=
|7.30
|=
|Piaggio
|Mediobanca
|Outperform (Neutral)
|Piovan
|Mediobanca
|Outperform
|=
|5.80
|=
|Prysmian
|Mediobanca
|Outperform
|=
|32.50
|=
|Saipem
|Intesa San Paolo
|Hold
|=
|2.50 (1.53)
|Snam Rete Gas
|Jp Morgan
|Neutral (Overweight)
|4.90 (4.65)
|Snam Rete Gas
|Intesa San Paolo
|Add
|=
|5.40
|=
|Stm
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|Buy
|=
|37.00 (33.00)
|Tenaris
|Mediobanca
|Neutral (Underperform)
|8.00
|=
|Terna
|BofA
|Buy
|=
|7.40 (7.20)
|Tim
|Mediobanca
|Neutral (Outperform)
|Unieuro
|Akros
|Buy
|=
|20.00
|=
|Unipol
|Mediobanca
|Outperform
|Avvio copertura