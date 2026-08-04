Aggiornato a Martedì 4 Agosto ore 16:53
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Raccomandazioni analisti - focus su Ferragamo

Pubblicato il 04/08/2026 alle ore 11:14:18

Raccomandazioni analisti pubblicate oggi dagli uffici studi dei vari broker   (aggiornamenti   in  grassetto) 

 
















 

Titolo Emittente Raccomandazione Variazione  Target Variazione

Banca Generaii

 Jefferies Buy = 75 (71.20)
Banca Mediolanum

Jefferies

 Hold = 23.40 (22.10)
Brunello Cucinelli Citi

Buy

 = 110 =

Credem

 Intesa SanPaolo Buy = 19.50 (16.60)

Diasorin

 Deutsche Bank Sell = 60 (58)
Eurogroup Laminations Kepler Cheuvreux

Hold

 = 1.20 =
Finecobank Jefferies

Buy

 = 27 (26.90)

Leonardo

 Intesa SanPaolo Neutral = 62.30 (61.50)
Salvatore Ferragamo Equita Reduce (Hold) 8.20 (+12%)

Salvatore Ferragamo

B Akros

 Neutral = 10.00 (9.00)

Salvatore Ferragamo

 Intesa SanPaolo Neutral = 7.90 =
Salvatore Ferragamo

Ubs

 Neutral = 10.30 (10.70)

Salvatore Ferragamo

 Jp Morgan Neutral = 9.00 (8.50)

Salvatore Ferragamo

 Exane Bnp Paribas Outperform = 13.10 (13.00)

 



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