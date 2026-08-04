Raccomandazioni analisti - focus su Ferragamo

Raccomandazioni analisti pubblicate oggi dagli uffici studi dei vari broker (aggiornamenti in grassetto)
|Titolo
|Emittente
|Raccomandazione
|Variazione
|Target
|Variazione
|
Banca Generaii
|Jefferies
|Buy
|=
|75 (71.20)
|Banca Mediolanum
|
Jefferies
|Hold
|=
|23.40 (22.10)
|Brunello Cucinelli
|Citi
|
Buy
|=
|110
|=
|
Credem
|Intesa SanPaolo
|Buy
|=
|19.50 (16.60)
|
Diasorin
|Deutsche Bank
|Sell
|=
|60 (58)
|Eurogroup Laminations
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|
Hold
|=
|1.20
|=
|Finecobank
|Jefferies
|
Buy
|=
|27 (26.90)
|
Leonardo
|Intesa SanPaolo
|Neutral
|=
|62.30 (61.50)
|Salvatore Ferragamo
|Equita
|Reduce (Hold)
|8.20 (+12%)
|
|Salvatore Ferragamo
|
B Akros
|Neutral
|=
|10.00 (9.00)
|
Salvatore Ferragamo
|Intesa SanPaolo
|Neutral
|=
|7.90
|=
|Salvatore Ferragamo
|
Ubs
|Neutral
|=
|10.30 (10.70)
|
Salvatore Ferragamo
|Jp Morgan
|Neutral
|=
|9.00 (8.50)
|
Salvatore Ferragamo
|Exane Bnp Paribas
|Outperform
|=
|13.10 (13.00)